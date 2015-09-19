FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2015 / 11:23 PM / 2 years ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Bryce Harper was 1-for-3 with two walks on Friday. His average is at .340 and he also had his 39th career outfield assist, when he threw out Derek Dietrich at second.

OF Jayson Werth has reached base 27 games in a row. He was hit by a pitch and then he led off the 10th with a double and scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly by Jose Lobaton.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann will start on Saturday against the Marlins. He is 7-3 with an ERA of 2.47 in 17 starts this year at home.

RHP Max Scherzer started on Friday against the Marlins. He did not figure in the decision as he allowed five hits and two runs in seven innings. He has not won at home since June 20. C Jose Lobaton said Scherzer made just one pitch -- a homer in the first by Christian Yelich.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
