Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
September 20, 2015

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Stephen Strasburg will start in the series finale on Sunday. The right-hander is coming off two games in a row in which he fanned at least 13 batters. Strasburg tied his career high with 14 strikeouts at Philadelphia on Tuesday. That tied a personal best set in his first game, in June, 2010.

OF Bryce Harper, hitting a league-high .340 at game time, had a two-run homer in the seventh. He now has 41 homers this year and is batting .340.

OF Jayson Werth has reached base 28 games in a row, a personal best. He had two walks on Saturday.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann started on Saturday against the Marlins. It was nearly one year since he threw a no-hitter at home against the Marlins, on Sept. 28, 2014. He got the win as he allowed two runs in six innings and won his fifth decision in a row at home.

INF Ryan Zimmerman was out of the starting lineup and did not play again Saturday with plantar fasciitis. He has not played since Sept. 7.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
