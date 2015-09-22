FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 23, 2015 / 2:22 AM / in 2 years

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Stephen Strasburg shared National League Player of the Week honors with OF Bryce Harper. Strasburg was 2-0 with 24 strikeouts in wins at Philadelphia and at home against the Marlins.

OF Bryce Harper shared National League Player of the Week honors with RHP Stephen Strasburg. Harper hit five homers with an average of .519 during the week, with 14 hits in 27 at-bats.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will make the start on Tuesday at home against the Orioles. He was slated to start on Monday at home but the game was rained out.

1B Ryan Zimmerman, who has not played since Sept. 7, still has not swung a bat since then as he deals with an oblique injury. However, manager Matt Williams is not ready to shut down Zimmerman for the season. “We can’t think that way at this point,” Williams said.

INF Ryan Zimmerman has not been ruled out for the rest of the year, even though he has not played since Sept. 7 due to an oblique injury. “We can’t think that way at this point,” said manager Matt Williams. Zimmerman hopes to take batting practice in the next few days, according to Williams. He is hitting .249 with 16 homers in 95 games.

