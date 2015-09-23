Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

OF Bryce Harper was hitless in one at-bat but drew three walks on Tuesday. He has 118 walks this year, a franchise record. “It is unbelievable to see how walks he takes,” said C Jose Lobaton. Harper is hitting .342 with 41 homers.

INF Danny Espinosa had an MRI exam Tuesday that showed a right hamstring tear. Espinosa is out indefinitely, but he won’t need surgery. “We have to be cautious,” manager Matt Williams said.

INF Anthony Rendon (flu) was back in the starting lineup Sept. 22 after he was sick this past weekend. He went 0-for-4.

OF Michael A. Taylor had two of his team’s three hits on Tuesday. He also reached on a two-base error to start the ninth as Steve Pearce dropped the ball near the stands down the right-field line.

LHP Gio Gonzalez gave up four runs in 4 2/3 innings and was tagged with the loss. He had pitched very well in his previous three starts but has been plagued by inconsistency this year.

RHP Max Scherzer will start on Wednesday against the Orioles. He has not won at home since June 20, when he threw a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It will be his 31st start of the year.