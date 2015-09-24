Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

OF Bryce Harper was 0-for-2 on Wednesday as he was hitless for the second game in a row. He drew two walks and has five walks in the last two games as his average fell to .341.

RHP Tanner Roark will start at home Thursday against the Orioles. It will be his 10th start of the year. He has also made 28 outings out of the bullpen.

INF Danny Espinosa (hamstring) did not play again Sept. 23. He aggravated the hamstring last week while sliding into home in Philadelphia, according to manager Matt Williams.

OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) ran in the outfield and took batting practice before the Sept. 23 game. But manager Matt Williams cautions he is not close to returning any day. “He has to pass a series of tests,” Williams said.

OF Jayson Werth, who did not reach base Tuesday for the first time in 30 games, was hitless again on Wednesday as he went 0-for-4. Werth is now hitting .227.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann (neck) has been bothered by a sore neck but will take his regular turn in the rotation Sept. 25.

RHP Jonathan Papelbon was ejected when he hit Manny Machado with a pitch with two outs in the top of the ninth. Machado had hit a two-run homer in the seventh. Papelbon said he wouldn’t get into a “back and forth” whether he tried to hit Machado. “Two highly competitive teams. We are out there to win a ballgame,” he said.

INF Ryan Zimmerman (oblique) has been hitting indoors and did not play Sept. 23. He has not played since Sept. 7. “He is day-to-day still,” said manager Matt Williams.

RHP Max Scherzer got the start on Wednesday against the Orioles. He was tagged with the loss as he gave up a two-run homer to Manny Machado in the seventh. Scherzer struck out 12 and gave up four runs in 6 2/3 innings. He has not won at home since June 20 and has just one win in his last nine starts. “He beat me. He put a good swing on it,” Scherzer said of the Machado homer.