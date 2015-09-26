Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg will start on Saturday against the Phillies. He struck out 37 batters in his last three starts. He tied a personal record with 14 strikeouts at Philadelphia earlier this month. He is 5-2 with an ERA of 2.24 in his last eight starts.

OF Reed Johnson took batting practice on the field before the game Friday and manager Matt Williams said there is a chance he could return to the team before the season ends. He has been on the DL since June 26, retroactive to April 29. “That’s a really good sign that he’s letting it go and not thinking about it,” said manager Matt Williams. “Depending on how he comes out of it today. Again, residual soreness is another thing. We’ll see how he reacts to the heavier workload that we gave him today. Game speed, game-like. And if he’s feeling good tomorrow then we’ll talk about getting him back in there. We could sure use him. He’s a professional right-handed hitter. He could certainly help us win a game. We’ll see how that process goes.”

RHP Jordan Zimmermann, a pending free agent, made what could be his last start at Nationals Park with Washington on Jordan Zimmermann Bobblehead Night. He took the loss allowing six runs in five innings. It was his 94th start at home and he has 70 wins, the most in franchise history. In his last home start in 2014, he threw a no-hitter against the Marlins. He was signed by the Nationals out of a Division III Wisconsin-Stevens Point in 2007 in the second round and he made his major league debut in 2009. Zimmermann won 19 games in 2013. He was bothered by a sore neck earlier in the week.

RHP Jonathan Papelbon appealed a three-game suspension handed down Friday.

RHP Jonathan Papelbon was suspended three games by Major League Baseball on Friday after he hit Manny Machado with a pitch on Wednesday. The suspension was appealed and he was available on Friday against the Phillies but didn’t pitch. “My job is to help us try to win games here, and it’s not my call. We will deal with the rules as they sit and the decision that’s made. I know Pap’s appealed and we’ll go from there,” Washington manager Matt Williams said of the suspension. What happens if he is not available at some point? “We just hope it’s (a score of) 9-1. That’s the plan,” Williams said. “We’ll have to just go with what it is, depending on all of those different factors you spoke about. We’ll deal with it when that time comes, when that game comes, if it comes and go from there. We know he’s appealed.”

INF Ryan Zimmerman (oblique) has not played since Sept. 7 and there is a chance he may be out for the rest of the year. “He still feels it. Which is not a good sign. The fact that he still feels it when he swings means that he’s not quite there yet,” manager Matt Williams said Sept. 25.