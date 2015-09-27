Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

INF Jose Marmolejos was named the Nationals’ Minor League Player of the Year on Saturday after he led the Single-A South Atlantic League with 145 hits, 39 doubles and 87 RBIs while hitting .310 for the Hagerstown (Md.) Suns. A former non-drafted free agent, he finished his fifth year in the system.

RHP Austin Voth was selected Minor League Pitcher of the Year for the Nationals. He led Washington farmhands with 148 strikeouts and was third with an ERA of 2.92. He was 6-7 for Double-A Harrisburg of the Eastern League.

RHP Stephen Strasburg made the start on Saturday against the Phillies. He struck out 13 batters and gave up only three hits and one run in eight innings, but did not figure in the decision. He has fanned at least 10 batters in four games in a row. “I‘m just trying to do my job,” he said.

OF Bryce Harper, after going hitless in four straight games, had three hits on Saturday. He drove in the game-winner with a double in the 12th and is hitting .339 with 96 RBIs and 41 home runs. “We need to come in and play hard,” said Harper, on the day his team was knocked out of postseason play.

OF Reed Johnson was returned to the active roster after he missed 131 games becuase of several injuries, including a rib injury sustained while on a minor league rehab assignment. “He has worked really hard to get back,” manager Matt Williams said. “He was a vital part of our early success.” He was not used Saturday and is batting .222 in 18 at-bats this year.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will start on Sunday against the Phillies. On Sept. 16 at Philadelphia, he had a season-high 12 strikeouts as Washington won, 12-2.