Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch
September 30, 2015 / 2:08 AM / 2 years ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Bryce Harper was held out of the lineup Monday as punishment for his role in the altercation with teammate Jonathan Papelbon on Sunday.

RHP Tanner Roark will start on Tuesday at Atlanta. He won 15 games as a starter last year but has been used mostly in the bullpen this year. It will be his 11th start of the year.

OF Matt den Dekker had three hits Monday, giving him four in a two-day span. He is hitting .276 in 87 at-bats for the Nationals after he spent most of the year at Triple-A Syracuse. “I made a few changes to my swing at Syracuse,” he said.

SS Trea Turner got the start at shortstop one day after Ian Desmond made his last start, possibly, at home with the Nationals. Turner was 1-for-3 and is hitting .238.

OF Reed Johnson pinch-hit for Max Scherzer in the eighth and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. He has been on the disabled list most of the year and is hitting .211 in 19 at-bats.

RHP Jonathan Papelbon was suspended four games by the Nationals on Monday, one day after he went for the throat of teammate Bryce Harper.

RHP Max Scherzer took a no-hitter into the eighth inning on Monday. He settled for a two-hitter in eight innings with 10 strikeouts and won at home for the first time since June 20, when he threw a no-hitter against Pittsburgh.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
