Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

CF Bryce Harper was 0-for-3 and hit into a rally-killing double play to end the eighth inning. He also walked for the 124th time this season, setting a single-season franchise record. The old mark was held by Ken Singleton, who had 123 walks for Montreal in 1973.

RHP Tanner Roark entered Tuesday’s game with a 1.91 career ERA against the Braves and pitched well again, despite getting the loss. Roark lasted 6 2/3 innings, his longest start since June 16. Roark (4-7) allowed two runs on five hits, two of them home runs, while walking one and striking out four. He is likely to start the final game of the season.

OF Michael A. Taylor (swollen right knee) did not start the Tuesday, but he appeared as a pinch runner. He is day-to-day.

2B Trea Turner went 2-for-3 and hit his first major league homer Tuesday. It was the first multi-hit game of his career. Turner homered on the first pitch he saw from Braves RHP Matt Wisler in the sixth inning.

OF Reed Johnson had a pitch-hit single in the ninth inning. It was his first hit since April 28, which was also a pinch-hit single at Turner Field. Johnson missed 131 games because of surgery to repair a tendon in his left foot.

OF Jayson Werth, who did not play Monday due to a sore foot and shin, was back in the lineup Tuesday. He went 1-for-4.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann (13-9, 3.68 ERA), who starts Wednesday at Atlanta, was roughed up in his last start when he allowed six runs in five innings against the Phillies on Friday. Over his past seven starts, he is 4-1 with a 4.57 ERA. Zimmermann has had great success against the Braves: 7-2 with a 2.52 ERA in 15 career starts.

1B Ryan Zimmerman is not likely to play again this season because of a strained oblique, manager Matt Williams said.

SS Ian Desmond, who did not play Monday due to a sore back, was back in the lineup Tuesday. He went 1-for-3 with a walk.