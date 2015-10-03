Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Gio Gonzalez (11-8, 3.93) had his start rained out Friday but will take the mound for the Nationals in the opener of Saturday’s doubleheader against the New York Mets at Citi Field. It will be Gonzalez’s 31st and final start of the season. Gonzalez is 2-2 with a 3.72 ERA over his last seven starts. He received no decision in his last start against the Phillies on Sunday, when he allowed two runs in five innings. In 16 career starts against the Mets, Gonzalez is 9-4 with a 2.83 ERA. He is 2-0 with a 1.53 ERA against the Mets this season.

RHP Max Scherzer will look to end his season on a high note Saturday, when he starts the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Scherzer earned the win in his most recent start on Monday, when he carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning before he ended up allowing one run on two hits and three walks while striking out 10 over eight innings in the Nationals’ 5-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. It was the third time this season Scherzer has carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning as well as the 10th time he struck out at least 10 batters. Scherzer is 2-2 with a 2.75 ERA in seven career appearances (six starts) against the Mets. He didn’t factor into the decision the last time he opposed the Mets on Sept. 7, when Scherzer gave up five runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out six over six innings as the Nationals fell, 8-5, at Nationals Park.