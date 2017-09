2B Wilmer Difo (broken left hand) was injured while diving into first base Saturday night in the third inning.

OF Bryce Harper (left shin) did not play in the second game Saturday, which the Nationals won 2-0 as RHP Max Scherzer tossed a no-hitter.

RHP Tanner Roark will look to win for the first time in exactly three months on Sunday.

RHP Max Scherzer made history Saturday night when he struck out 17 and walked none while throwing his second no-hitter of the season.