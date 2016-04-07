Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

LHP Felipe Rivero retired all five batters he faced in a rare appearance that exceeded more than one inning. Rivero struck out two and did not allow a base runner. He threw 23 pitches, 17 for strikes.

RHP Stephen Strasburg won his fourth straight start against the Braves, allowing one run over six innings. He has a 0.38 ERA over his last four starts against Atlanta Strasburg’s third strikeout of the night was the 904th of his career and moved him into first place on the club’s all-time list.

RHP Tanner Roark will start the home opener against Miami. Roark is coming off a good spring. He went 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA, and had 17 strikeouts in 18 innings in the Grapefruit League. He was 4-7 with a 4.38 ERA last year in 40 appearances, 28 of them in relief.

OF Matt den Dekker was recalled by the Nationals on Wednesday from Triple-A Syracuse.

OF Matt den Dekker was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to replace Revere on the active list. den Dekker clubbed a pinch-hit two-run double to plate the go-head runs in Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Atlanta. Dekker played 55 games for the Nationals in 2015 and batting .253 with five homers and 12 RBIs.

OF Michael A. Taylor is expected to hit leadoff and take most of the playing time in center field while Ben Revere is on the disabled list. Taylor had a torrid spring and hit .453 with five homers and 16 RBI in 20 Grapefruit League games. Taylor picked up two assists on Wednesday when he retired runners at second base.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann, who signed a five-year, $110 million contract with Detroit in November, is set to make his Tigers debut on Friday against the Yankees. Zimmermann, who had a stellar career with the Washington Nationals before becoming a free agent and switching leagues, will also have the honor of pitching in Detroit’s 2016 home opener.

OF Ben Revere was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday with a right oblique strain. Washington recalled OF Matt den Dekker from Triple-A Syracuse. Revere was hitless in two at-bats on Tuesday and left in the fourth inning after feeling a pain in his side.

OF Ben Revere was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right oblique strain. Revere was hitless in two at-bats on opening day and left in the fourth inning after feeling a pain in his side.