#US MLB
April 10, 2016 / 9:26 PM / a year ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Jordan Zimmermann was very good in his debut with the Detroit Tigers. Zimmermann pitched seven two-hit shutout innings Friday in Detroit’s 4-0 home-opening win over the New York Yankees. “He’s no nonsense, no frills,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He doesn’t mind the spotlight but he doesn’t need the spectacle.” Zimmermann wasn’t wearing a long-sleeve shirt under his Tigers uniform, but as a native of Wisconsin who pitched collegiately at Wisconsin-Stevens Point, it wasn’t like pitching in the cold was new to him. “Pitching in this cold wasn’t ideal conditions,” Zimmermann said. “I made it out there; didn’t have my best stuff and still two-hit the Yankees. My fastball command wasn’t really there. I missed my fair share over the middle and was fortunate they didn’t barrel it up.”

