Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross made his first start of the season, facing the Marlins at Nationals Park on Saturday. He allowed just one run in seven innings and got the win as the Nationals scored three in the last of the seventh to take a 4-1 lead. “I just tried to settle in” after allowing a run in the first, he said. “I thought I just got into a good rhythm.” Ross made his big league debut last June and has pitched well at home, where he is 4-2 with an ERA of 2.44 in seven starts. Sunday was his 14th career start.

OF Bryce Harper had an RBI double in the first and then a double in the seventh. That gave him 100 doubles in his young career. “I had no idea,” Harper said of the milestone. He also has 99 career homers and is on track to become the eighth-youngest player to reach 100 career homers.

RHP Max Scherzer will make his first start at home this season on Monday against the Atlanta Braves. He got a no-decision at Atlanta on Opening Day April 4. The right-hander threw a no-hitter at home June 20 against the Pittsburgh Pirates and in the regular-season finale against the Mets in New York last fall.

2B Daniel Murphy is paying off for the Nationals. Signed as a free agent after playing for the New York Mets, the second baseman reached base four times in a row Sunday with two singles and two walks. He is hitting .462, and he hit cleanup back of Bryce Harper on Sunday.

OF Ben Revere (right oblique strain), as expected, has a right oblique strain as per MRI results, manager Dusty Baker said Sunday. “We are treating it aggressively,” Baker said. Revere was injured on Opening Day in Atlanta on April 4 and went on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday. Baker hopes Revere can be ready to play when he comes off the disabled list, but is uncertain if that will happen.