Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

OF Bryce Harper of the Nationals went 0-for-3 with a walk and struck out for the first time this season, as he took a called third strike in the seventh against Atlanta LHP Eric O‘Flaherty. Harper had not fanned in his first 16 official at-bats this season, and now has seven walks, two homers and two doubles. “Right now his patience is high,” said Dusty Baker, the Nationals manager. “He realizes rather quickly what the game plan is” against him.

OF Jayson Werth is now 1-for-16 this season and he was hitless in two at-bats Monday. He was hitless in his first 13 at-bats this season before getting a go-ahead single in the seventh inning of a win Sunday.

RHP Jonathan Papelbon has a save in his first four tries, getting another one Monday against the Atlanta Braves as he pitched for the second night in a row for the first time this year. “That’s a tough job. Everybody can’t close,” Baker said. “You have to have a special mentality.”

LHP Gio Gonzalez will make his first start of the year on Tuesday when he faces the Atlanta Braves. Gonzalez won a career-high 21 games in 2012 in his first year with the Nationals but has won just 32 in the past three years, including 11 last season.

1B Ryan Zimmerman, who got the day off Sunday, was back in the starting lineup on Monday against the Braves. He had two hits, scored three times and drove in a run as a hit in all of the games in which he has played this season.

RHP Max Scherzer made his first start at home this season, facing the Atlanta Braves on Monday. He gave up four runs on six hits in six innings and was lifted for a pinch-hitter but still got the win after allowing two runs in the first and two in the second. Manager Dusty Baker has learned early on that Scherzer is locked in on the bench in between innings. “He doesn’t like high 5s,” Baker said with a smile. Scherzer had not pitched since Opening Day on April 4 at Atlanta. “When your number is called you have to go out there and produce,” Scherzer said. “It is as simple as that. Short rest, normal rest, extra day, two extra days, you have to go out there and produce. There is just no qualms about it. Sometimes you have to tip your hat to the opponent. That was the situation; I made some pitches I just didn’t execute. Sometimes at the big league level that happens. At least I finished strong and collected outs when I needed. I was able to leave with a good taste in my mouth.”

C Wilson Ramos had his first four-hit game since September 2013 against the Philadelphia Phillies, as he had singles in all four at-bats in a 6-4 win over the Braves on Monday. He also had four hits in a game against the Cleveland Indians in 2010. Ramos is coming off a career-low average of .229 last season, when he was healthy for the first time in several years.