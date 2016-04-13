Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg will start Wednesday against Atlanta. In his first start this year, at Atlanta, he allowed one run and six hits in six innings.

OF Bryce Harper fanned against Eric O‘Flaherty on Monday, but Tuesday the outfielder had a two-run double in the eighth off him in a 2-1 win. “I was definitely excited,” said Harper, who pumped his fist toward the Washington dugout after the hit.

LHP Gio Gonzalez made his first start of the year on Tuesday when he faced the Atlanta Braves. The lefty from the Miami area had not faced a major league hitter in 16 days, in spring training, as the Nationals wanted to use him in the rotation between Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg but did not want to give their two righties too many days between starts. Gonzalez went six scoreless innings and did not figure in the decision. “I have to give credit to Loby,” lefty Gonzalez said of catcher Jose Lobaton. “I have to credit to our bullpen. Those guys shut the door after that. It was just good to see that win. We finished up on top.” Gonzalez joked how he had thrown four bullpens since he last pitched in a spring training game 16 days ago. “I felt locked in. I didn’t miss a beat. I wanted to pound that strike zone and slow the game down. We did a great job of putting it together,” he said. Gonzalez won a career-high 21 games in 2012 in his first year with the Nationals but has won just 32 in the past three years, including 11 last season.

C Wilson Ramos had four hits Monday but got the night off Tuesday, as Jose Lobaton made the start back of the plate. Ramos has eight hits this year -- all singles.

C Jose Lobaton made his first start Tuesday, as he caught Gio Gonzalez. Regular catcher Wilson Ramos got the night off after he had four hits Monday. “I give a lot of credit to Loby,” said pitcher Gio Gonzalez, who threw six scoreless innings. The switch hitter had one hit in three at-bats.