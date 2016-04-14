Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg was slated to start Wednesday but was scratched due to illness. He had a non-decision in his first start of the year at Atlanta. RHP Tanner Roark started Wednesday instead of Strasburg. The Nationals did not announce a Thursday starter after the game. Strasburg left the clubhouse about 20 minutes after the game was over.

RHP Tanner Roark got the start on Wednesday as RHP Stephen Strasburg came down with an illness. Roark was originally slated to start Thursday but he did a great job as a sub, going seven shutout innings to get his first win of the year. “It is very hard to hit that pitch,” catcher Wilson Ramos said of Roark’s two-seamer. Added manager Dusty Baker: “We gave him 24 hours to prepare and he came through big time. Gave us seven innings, got the bullpen back in order. Ready to roll. I think the main thing I saw was he had a very good change-up and he was throwing some first-pitch curveball strikes. That’s huge.”

1B Clint Robinson got his second start of the homestand. He was hitless in three at-bats as Ryan Zimmerman got the night off. Manager Dusty Baker said he wants to get his regulars some time off during a stretch in which the Nationals are slated to play 15 days in a row.

OF Jayson Werth entered Wednesday with an average of .105, though he has made decent contact at times on the homestand. In the fifth inning, he crushed a two-run homer to left-center -- his first homer of the year. Werth is now hitting .136.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will pitch at Pittsburgh on Thursday in his second start for the Tigers. Signed to a five-year, $110 million contract as a free agent in the offseason, Zimmermann dazzled in winning his Tigers’ debut last Friday as he held the New York Yankees to two hits in seven shutout innings in the home opener at Comerica Park. Zimmermann has lost both career starts against the Pirates with a 6.00 ERA.

INF Stephen Drew got a rare start at third as manager Dusty Baker said he wanted to give his regulars a day off as the Nationals have a stretch of games slated for 15 days in a row. Drew got the start in place of Anthony Rendon and he homered to lead off the fifth to give the Nats a 1-0 lead. It was the first homer for Drew with the Nationals after he played last season with the New York Yankees.

2B Daniel Murphy is off to a flying start with the Nationals. He has a hit in all but one game and on Wednesday went 1-for-2 with a walk. The former Mets second baseman is hitting .500 so far and is among the league leaders in several categories.