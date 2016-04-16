FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2016 / 2:11 AM / a year ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Joe Ross, 22, improved his record to 2-0 on the year and dropped his ERA down to a tidy 0.61 with a dominating performance against the Phillies Friday night. The righty went 7 2/3 innings and struck out five. He walked two batters and surrendered just three hits.

OF Jayson Werth clubbed two doubles Friday night against his former team, two days after hitting his first home run of the season. Werth was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. After an injury-plagued 2015 and a slow start to 2016, Werth may be finding his groove.

2B Daniel Murphy has reached base in 20 of his first 35 plate appearances in a Nationals uniform. Murphy went 1-for-3 Friday night with a double, a walk and two runs scored.

OF Ben Revere (strained oblique) remains on the disabled list and is possible to return sometime in the next week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
