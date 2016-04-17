FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
April 17, 2016 / 9:41 PM / a year ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Bryce Harper went 2-for-3 at the plate Saturday with three RBIs, extending his dominance at Citizens Bank Park to 12 hits in his last 20 at-bats in five games in Philadelphia, with at least two hits and a home run in each.

RHP Max Scherzer tossed seven innings of five-hit ball, striking out seven to go with one walk on Saturday, to up his record to 2-0 and drop his ERA to 3.15.

2B Daniel Murphy collected another hit, an RBI triple in the first inning. He has reached base safely in nine of his last 10 games and leads the National League with a .438 batting average in his first season with the Nationals.

OF Ben Revere (strained oblique) remains on the disabled list and is possible to return sometime in the next week.

