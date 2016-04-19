Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg is set to face the Marlins on Tuesday. Strasburg is off to a great start at 2-0 with a 1.98 ERA. However, both his wins came against the lowly Braves. The Marlins aren’t exactly the 1927 Yankees, but this should be a bit tougher test to see if Strasburg can keep it going.

RF Bryce Harper, who entered Monday’s game with homers in four straight games, matching a franchise record, was unable to go deep. He went 0-for-2 with an RBI and a walk and is hitting .341 this season. Harper has 17 homers vs. the Marlins -- more than against any other team he has played.

RHP Tanner Roark (1-2) took the loss on Monday against Miami, allowing seven hits, two walks and five runs, four earned, in six innings. Roark got in trouble early, allowing three runs in the first and one in the second, and he never got in a sustained groove.

RHP Jonathan Papelbon has struggled against his former team, the Phillies. In four games against the Phillies heading into Monday’s action, he has a 12.27 ERA with two blown saves. In his first 24 games against the rest of the majors as a member of the Nationals, he has a 2.10 ERA and 12 saves in 13 chances.

2B Daniel Murphy, who started Monday leading the majors in batting average, went 1-for-4. He is hitting .415. Still, he extended his hit streak to 10 games, the longest active run in the National League.