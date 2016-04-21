Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross is particularly tough on right-handed hitters. For that reason, Mattingly stacked his lineup on Wednesday night -- five of his first six batters are left-handed hitters, including non-regulars Suzuki and 3B Derek Dietrich.

RHP Joe Ross’ first career start at Marlins Parker was a bad one, but not in terms of runs allowed. Ross lasted just two innings, leaving the game due to a blister on his right middle finger. The right-hander allowed one hit, one walk and no runs.

RF Bryce Harper went 1-for-4 with a run-scoring double on Wednesday against Miami. Harper leads the majors with 21 RBIs and has driven in runs in every game this series. Harper has at least one RBI in seven straight games.

RHP Max Scherzer is set to pitch on Thursday against Miami. Scherzer (2-0, 3.15 ERA) has been successful against most Marlins batters. In fact, only three Marlins hitters have career batting averages over .250 against him.

2B Daniel Murphy went 2-for-4 on Wednesday against Miami to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, the longest active run in the National League. Murphy leads the majors with a .429 batting average.

OF Ben Revere, who went on the disabled list April 6 with a right oblique strain, is working out with the team but is not close to returning.