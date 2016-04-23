Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross got a blister on his throwing hand Thursday and had to leave after pitching two innings against the Marlins.

OF Bryce Harper entered Friday with a league-high eight homers and 22 RBIs and had driven in a run in eight straight games .

OF Bryce Harper went 0-for-4 Friday but the Nationals still scored eight runs. Harper did not get an RBI for the first time in nine games.

RHP Tanner Roark will start for the Nationals on Saturday.

OF Jayson Werth has struggled on defense at times this year in left, a spot he began to play last year when Bryce Harper moved to right.

LHP Gio Gonzalez made another strong start Friday and got his first win in his third start.

OF Ben Revere (right oblique strain) is making progress after he went on the 15-day disabled list April 6. “He sprinted yesterday, which is a positive sign,” manager Dusty Baker said.

C Jose Lobaton got a rare start Friday and he made the most of it.