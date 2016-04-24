Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg will start Sunday at home against the Minnesota Twins. He is 3-0 with an ERA of 1.25 this season and has been one of the best pitchers in the game since last September. He will be a free agent after this season.

OF Bryce Harper had two doubles on Saturday. He continues to be among the best players in the game, and is batting .311 with eight home runs this season.

RHP Tanner Roark set a career-high with 15 strikeouts and allowed only two hits and no runs in seven innings. Has Roark ever felt so sharp? “Don’t think I ever have,” he said. “I was throwing four pitches to lefties and righties. Keeping them guessing, uncomfortable at the plate. I watched how they were aggressive and when you have a team like that you have to execute early.”

1B Ryan Zimmerman had two hits on Saturday in a 2-0 win over the Twins. He had a two-run single in the first to drive in the only runs of the game. The Virginia product is batting .265 this season.