Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

C Pedro Severino was called up from Triple-A Syracuse as C Wilson Ramos went on the bereavement list. Severino, who was hitting .244 for Syracuse, and had four at-bats last season with the Nationals. He is considered by some the catcher of the future for the Nationals, as Ramos will be a free agent after this season.

OF Bryce Harper, who had a pinch-hit homer in the ninth Sunday, was back in the starting lineup Tuesday. Washington had a day off Monday. He entered Tuesday with no singles at home this year -- but with five doubles and three homers. He had an RBI single in the fifth Tuesday and three walks (two intentional) before grounding out to end the game in the ninth.

LHP Sammy Solis was called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday. RHP Matt Belisle (right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list after he was hurt Tuesday. Solis made his big league debut last year with the Nationals. This season, he gave up just one earned run in nine innings at Syracuse.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will start for the Nationals on Wednesday in the second game of the series with the Phillies. Gonzalez has thrived so far under new manager Dusty Baker and pitching coach Mike Maddux. While the velocity has been down on his fastball, Gonzalez has not been as erratic as in the past. He is 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA in his first three starts.

2B Daniel Murphy, who leads the majors with a .394 average, hit a double in the second inning Tuesday. In the previous six seasons, he had at least 37 doubles in five of those years, including last year, when he had 38 with the New York Mets.

OF Ben Revere, on the disabled list since April 5 due to a right oblique injury, is making progress, but he most likely will need a minor league rehab stint before he rejoins the Nationals. “Feeling good, working out, trying to get back on the field,” Revere said Tuesday. “I guess I’ll know later on what they have planned for me for a future time. My best guess is I‘m hoping to get some quick games in somewhere and meet them on the road trip. We’ll see what they want me to do.”

C Wilson Ramos was put on the bereavement list Tuesday after the death of his grandfather. Ramos is hitting .316 in 15 games with two homers and eight RBIs.

C Jose Lobaton, normally the backup catcher, got the start Tuesday after C Wilson Ramos was placed on the bereavement list. Lobaton entered the game hitting .250, but he had three hits in his previous start. He wound up going 0-for-4, dropping his average to .188.