Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

OF Bryce Harper, who entered Wednesday with a league-high nine homers, drew two more walks. He was 0-for-2 with a strikeout and lineout and is hitting .318.

RHP Tanner Roark will start in the series finale Thursday against the Phillies. He had a career-high 15 strikeouts Saturday against the Minnesota Twins and is 2-2 with an ERA of 2.63 this year.

LHP Sammy Solis was called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday as RHP Matt Belisle went on the 15-day disabled list with a right calf strain. Solis, 27, has allowed just one run in nine innings this year at Syracuse. He made his big league debut with the Nationals last year, and this season at Triple-A struck out 14 of the 34 batters he faced. He came on in the seventh with one out and his team trailing 2-0 as he took over for starter Gio Gonzalez. Solis got Freddy Galvis to hit in a double play to end the inning but then gave up a homer to Carlos Ruiz in the eighth.

RHP Matt Belisle (right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday after he showed some discomfort after he retired David Lough on a liner to first to start the seventh on Tuesday. Belisle has allowed just one earned run in six innings over seven games after he made the team out of spring training as a non-roster invitee.

LHP Gio Gonzalez made the start for the Nationals on Wednesday in the second game of the series with the Phillies. He didn’t get any run support and was tagged with the loss as he allowed five hits and two runs, one earned, in 6 1/3 innings. “I was pounding the strike zone. It was a toe-to-toe battle” with Jeremy Hellickson, Gonzalez said.

2B Daniel Murphy entered Wednesday hitting a league-high .394 with six doubles, two triples and two homers. He has hit at least 37 doubles in five of the previous six seasons, with 38 in three of those years -- including in 2015 with the New York Mets. Murphy had another double on Wednesday -- one of just two hits for the Nationals -- and is batting .391. But Murphy and Bryce Harper are the only regulars who are hitting for the Nationals, who were shut out for the first time.

OF Ben Revere (right oblique), who has been on the DL since April 5, is slated to begin his minor league rehab appearance on Thursday for Triple-A Syracuse. He was injured on Opening Day after going hitless in two at-bats.

C Jose Lobaton, normally the backup catcher, started for the second game in a row Wednesday as C Wilson Ramos was put on the bereavement list Tuesday due to the death of his grandfather, Jesus Campos. Lobaton was 0-for-3 and is hitting .158. Ramos is slated to be with the Nationals on Friday when they begin a road trip in St. Louis.