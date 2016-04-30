Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg will start Friday when the Nationals begin a three-city road trip in St. Louis. He will face off against Mike Leake, another first-year round pick from 2009. The two have met once before as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Nationals 4-3 in 15 innings when Leake was with the Reds.

OF Bryce Harper marked the fourth anniversary of his major league debut on Thursday. He made his big league debut April 28, 2012 at Los Angeles against the Dodgers. Harper entered Thursday with a league-high 24 RBIs and was tied for the league lead with nine homers. He fanned with the bases loaded to end the eighth and is now hitting .314 as the Nationals have gotten little production around him -- save for Daniel Murphy.

RHP Tanner Roark started on Thursday against the Phillies as the start of the game was delayed by rain for 36 minutes. He went seven innings and allowed no runs and two hits but did not figure in the decision as the Nationals lost 3-0. Roark saw his ERA drop to 2.03 after he fanned 15 batters in seven innings on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins.

OF Matt den Dekker got the start in center and batted leadoff as Michael A. Taylor got the day off. Taylor entered the day hitting .192 with 26 strikeouts and four walks in 73 at-bats. A former Mets outfielder, den Dekker went 1-for-3 and is hitting .185.

INF Stephen Drew got the start at third as Anthony Rendon got the day off Thursday. Drew was 0-for-3 and is hitting .125.

2B Daniel Murphy entered Thursday with a batting average of .391, with 10 games of at least two hits. He made contact all four times but had nothing to show for it as his average fell to .370.

OF Ben Revere (right oblique strain) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. He was injured on Opening Day after going hitless in two at-bats.