Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross gets the call Saturday when Washington continues its weekend series in St. Louis. Ross hasn’t pitched since April 20 in Miami, going just two innings and getting no-decisioned in a 3-1 win. Ross, who has pitched to an 0.54 ERA in 16 2/3 innings but hasn’t logged enough innings to qualify for the NL lead, pitched against the Cardinals last year and failed to make it out of the third inning.

RHP Stephen Strasburg got better as the game went along Friday night and earned his fourth win of the season. After giving up several well-hit balls in the first two-plus innings, Strasburg dominated over his five innings, allowing only three hits after a Stephen Piscotty double in the third and fanning seven of eight hitters in one stretch. Strasburg has 40 strikeouts and eight walks in 36 innings this year.

SS Danny Espinosa belted his first homer of the year to cap a four-run fourth, a two-run shot that served as the difference in Washington’s 5-4 win. Espinosa fouled off three 1-2 pitches before jumping on a meaty fastball that veered towards the plate’s middle and launching it into the Cardinals’ bullpen in right-center. For good measure, Espinosa made a nice turn on a ninth inning double play that erased a leadoff walk to Kolten Wong.

CF Michael Taylor ended the Nationals’ 22-inning scoreless streak by spanking a leadoff homer on the game’s third pitch to right-center. It was his fourth career leadoff blast and his second of the season. It was also Taylor’s first career hit at Busch Stadium, where he’s now 1-12 after going 1-4 Friday night.

2B Daniel Murphy’s RBI single in the fourth marked the 18th time in his last 19 games that he’s reached base. It was his only hit in four at-bats, but was a big one as it enabled the Nationals to even the score and start a four-run rally that enabled them to post a rare win in St. Louis. Murphy is batting .364 in his first 77 at-bats with the club, giving it the pop behind Bryce Harper that it didn’t have last year.