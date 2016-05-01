Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross delivered six solid innings Saturday in his first start since April 20 and earned his third win of the year. Ross showcased a fastball that hit 96 mph and had good secondary pitches as well, getting a number of outs with his breaking ball and changeup.

LHP Sammy Solis gave Washington a good seventh inning, fanning two and working around a one-out error by third baseman Anthony Rendon to maintain a three-run lead. Manager Dusty Baker praised Solis’ work, saying he provided a key bridge to the bullpen for the last two innings. Solis was making his second appearance since being recalled Wednesday from Triple-A Syracuse.

LF Jayson Werth hit a much-needed three-run homer to cap a four-run first inning that gave the Nationals complete control. Werth came into the at-bat hitting a paltry .191, but kick-started a four-RBI game with his fourth home run of the season. It was the 18th time in his career that Werth knocked in four runs or more in a game.

RHP Max Scherzer starts close to his home Sunday when Washington closes out its series in St. Louis. A product of nearby Parkway Central High School and the University of Missouri, Scherzer is coming off a no-decision in a 4-3 loss Tuesday night to Philadelphia. It will be his third career start at Busch Stadium, where he’s 0-1, allowing four earned runs over 11 innings.

2B Daniel Murphy continues to hit, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Murphy has reached base safely in 19 of his last 20 games and has banged out 997 career hits. This marks the first time that Murphy has drove in runs in consecutive games this year. Last year’s postseason hero of the New York Mets hit .370 in April with an OPS of 1.013.