Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

C Pedro Severino was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for C Wilson Ramos. Severino was hitless in two at-bats in the game that he started, drawing a walk. A classic catch-and-throw guy, Severino should be back in the majors at some point this year, even if he has to wait until September when the rosters can expand to 40 men.

1B Clint Robinson delivered the game’s big hit, a two-run homer on the first pitch he saw from Carlos Martinez in the top of the seventh to give the Nationals a 3-0 lead. It was just Robinson’s second hit in 22 at-bats and snapped an 0-for-15 skid. Of Robinson’s 11 career homers, three have come off the first pitch.

LHP Gio Gonzalez gets the call Monday night when Washington starts a three-game interleague series at World Series champion Kansas City. Gonzalez last pitched Wednesday night, absorbing a 3-0 loss to Philadelphia despite giving up only one earned run over 6 1/3 innings. He’s averaging a strikeout an inning this year and allowing opponents to bat a measly .196.

RHP Max Scherzer dominated for seven innings Sunday, posting his first win over his old hometown team, St. Louis, in five career starts. Scherzer pounded the strike zone with his fastball all day, throwing 73 of 105 pitches for strikes, and never allowed the Cardinals to get a runner into scoring position. Scherzer credited a mechanical adjustment for his improved fastball command.

C Wilson Ramos was activated from the bereavement list Sunday, but didn’t start as Jose Lobaton handled the catching duties for the third straight game. Ramos is off to a good start offensively, batting .316 in 57 at-bats with a pair of homers and eight RBIs, and figures to be back in the lineup Tuesday night. Manager Dusty Baker said after Sunday’s game that Ramos would need an extra day to be ready to start.