Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RF Bryce Harper broke an 0-for-16 skid with a bloop hit leading off the sixth inning, but he was caught stealing second base. Harper was selected the National League Player of the Month for April. He tied for second in the league with 24 RBIs, finished third in slugging percentage (1.069) and tied for third with nine home runs, despite going 0-for-11 in his last three games.

OF Bryce Harper signed a 10-year extension on his endorsement deal with Under Armour that is believed to be the largest in history for a baseball player. Washington manager Dusty Baker is not worried that it will go to his young slugger’s head. “No,” he said. “Number one, there’s nothing that worrying about it can do. And baseball has a way of humbling even the cockiest of people. But Bryce is pretty stable and is very grounded. He’s not a guy I worry about.”

RHP Jonathan Papelbon threw a perfect ninth inning Monday to close out the Nationals’ 2-0 win at Kansas City. He improved to 9-for-10 in save opportunities this season by coverting his fourth chance in a row.

LHP Gio Gonzalez scattered four hits in six shutout innings Monday as the Nationals beat the Royals 2-0. He walked two and struck out one. “Gio was great,” Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. “He made some pitches when he had to. When he was in trouble there, he dug deep.”

2B Daniel Murphy collected three hits, including career hit No. 1,000, as the Nationals defeated the Royals 2-0 Monday. “It was a part of a ‘W’ so that makes it much sweeter,” Murphy said with an ear-to-ear grin following the game.