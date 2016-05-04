Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

OF Bryce Harper signed a 10-year extension on his endorsement deal with Under Armour that is believed to be the largest in history for a baseball player. Washington manager Dusty Baker is not worried that it will go to his young slugger’s head. “No,” he said. “Number one, there’s nothing that worrying about it can do. And baseball has a way of humbling even the cockiest of people. But Bryce is pretty stable and is very grounded. He’s not a guy I worry about.”

RF Bryce Harper went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts. He’s now 1-for-20 through five games on this 10-game road trip. Manager Dusty Baker compared him to Barry Bonds, whom Baker managed in San Francisco. Baker said Bonds “could go 0 for a week but only have 15 at-bats, because he’d have another 15 walks. That’s the difference between Bryce and Barry, though Bryce is walking some. Barry was 28 or 29 years old and Bryce is 23. Sometimes I think we expect too much from him.”

RHP Tanner Roark had his scoreless inning streak snapped at 17.1 innings with the Royals one-out run in the third. He pitched 7.1 innings, allowing six hits, four runs (three earned), with two walks and four strikeouts. He has had allowed three or fewer walks in every one of his 91 career appearances (54 starts). “I felt good. I kept the ball down for the most part,” he said. “I made one pitch to Hosmer to get those two runs in after I got second out. Overall, felt pretty good. They’re very aggressive. You know you need to execute your pitch and know they’re aggressive, bother you. You have to go out there and pitch your game and execute your pitches.”

RHP Jonathan Papelbon allowed five hits for just the fourth time in his career, and the first time since Sept. 21, 2010. It was the 18th time he’s allowed at least three runs. “I didn’t execute some pitches,” he said. “Man, that’s what it boils down to, execution.” It was the first time the Nationals have lost when leading after eight innings since Sept. 5, 2014.

2B Daniel Murphy hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to extend his streak to five straight games with an RBI. Murphy, who recorded his 1,000th career hit on Monday, is now batting .376, the third-highest average in the major leagues.