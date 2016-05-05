Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg improved to 5-0 for the first time in his Major League career. He went six innings, giving up two runs on five hits, with one walk and seven strikeouts. The Nationals staked him to a 6-0 lead after the top of the first, and Strasburg said it was hard to find his groove. “It made it a little bit more difficult,” Strasburg said. “When you get that much run support early on, it’s easy to let up. You have to trick your mind and keep thinking it’s a 0-0 ballgame. Do I appreciate it? Absolutely.”

RF Bryce Harper went 2-for-4 with a home run, his 10th of the season but his first in nine games. He entered the game on a 1-for-20 skid. “To tell you the truth it was a terrible swing,” Harper said, “but it hit my barrel. I’ll take it. I’ve been trying to stay with my approach. It will come. I ain’t worried a bit.”

1B Clint Robinson was 3-for-5 with two RBIs in a cameo start for Ryan Zimmerman at first base. He had a sacrifice fly for the final run of the first inning, and then knocked in another run with a single in the third. He improved his batting average from .087 to .189. Zimmerman was the designated hitter, and he went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI and two runs scored.

2B Daniel Murphy nearly hit for the cycle. He had a double, single and home run in his first three at-bats. He followed that with another single before finally flying out in the seventh. It was the second straight game that he had homered. “We were pulling for a 5-for-5 if not the cycle,” manager Dusty Baker said. “He needed a triple, which is hard to get. But Murphy was unbelievable.”