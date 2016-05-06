Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross (3-1) suffered his first setback of the season despite allowing two runs on five hits through 6 2/3 innings, walked two and struck out nine. He was generally satisfied with the overall effort, with the exception of one inning. “It was good,” he said. “I just let them get those two in the fourth. Made a couple of bad, not great pitches and they capitalized. I wish I could go back to the fourth and start over.”

RF Bryce Harper was officially 1-for-1 with a run scored while also walking three times. He has hit safely in all eight career games at Wrigley Field, going 10-for-28 (.357). The three walks were a season-high.

LF Jayson Werth’s ninth inning home run was the 1,300th hit of his Nationals career as he became the seventh to reach that milestone as a Washington team member. Other active players with 1,300 hits include: Dmitri Young (2007), Cristian Guzman (2009), Ronnie Belliard (2009), Adam Kennedy (2010), Ryan Zimmerman (2014) and Adam LaRoche (2014).

RHP Max Scherzer (3-1, 3.35 ERA) makes his seventh start of the season on Friday afternoon. He’s 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA in three career starts at Wrigley Field. He earned the victory in Washington’s 6-1 triumph over the Cardinals on May 1, allowing no runs on four hits in a seven-inning outing. He also struck out a season-high nine while walking none.

2B Daniel Murphy went 0-for-4 and saw his average slip to .382 batting as he dropped out of the Major League hitting lead and into second behind Detroit’s Nick Castellanos (.383).