Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

OF Matt den Dekker was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday to make room for OF Ben Revere. Den Dekker was batting .194 in 17 games with one homer and four RBIs.

LHP Gio Gonzalez (2-1, 1.15 ERA) makes his sixth start of the season in Saturday’s third game of the series. He’s coming off a May 2 victory at Kansas City as he gave up no runs on four hits while striking out one and walking two over six innings. Gonzalez last met the Cubs on June 4, 2014. He allowed two runs on four hits, walked four and struck out six over six innings in a 2-1 loss.

RHP Max Scherzer (3-2) worked five innings, matching his shortest start of the year. He gave up seven runs on seven hits, walked three and struck out seven. “It (was) improper location,” said Washington manager Dusty Baker. “That’s the main thing. I don’t care who you are, if you’re not locating the ball -- especially the fast ball -- you know you’re going to get hit.” Scherzer gave up a career-high-tying four home runs. He also went 1-for-2 with an RBI single in the second inning.

2B Daniel Murphy went 4-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. It was his 15th career four-hit game and second in the last three games. He’s batting .517 with four doubles and two homers over his last seven games.

OF Ben Revere was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and was inserted in the Nationals lineup in the leadoff spot. He missed 27 games after suffering a right oblique strain on Opening Day in Atlanta. He appeared in five rehab games with Triple-A Syracuse.