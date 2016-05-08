FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
May 8, 2016 / 11:46 PM / a year ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RF Bryce Harper was hitless with three walks and an RBI on Saturday.

RHP Tanner Roark (2-2, 2.35 ERA) makes his seventh start of the season and third career start at Wrigley Field in Sunday’s series finale.

LHP Gio Gonzalez remained at 2-1 after a no-decision in Saturday’s 8-5 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

2B Daniel Murphy had a day off on Saturday - at least from the starting lineup - after collecting his second four-hit game in three days.

CF Ben Revere, just off the disabled list this week, went 2-for-5 with a double, triple and two runs. The hits were his first of the season.

