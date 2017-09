RHP Stephen Strasburg and the Nationals agreed to a seven-year contract extension worth $175 million, multiple media outlets reported.

OF Bryce Harper, who tied a major-league record with six walks Sunday, entered Monday with an on-base average of .432 with 30 walks. Harper began Monday with 12 plate appearances in a row without an official at-bat, with 10 walks, one hit by pitch and one sacrifice fly to set a major-league record.