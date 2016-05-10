Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross will make the start on Tuesday against the Tigers. After missing a start with a blister, Ross pitched well in his last start against the Chicago Cubs. He is 3-1 with an ERA of 1.23.

RHP Stephen Strasburg started on Monday in the first game of the series against Detroit. He gave up two homers in the first five innings after he had allowed just one homer in winning his first five games of the year. But he was sharp down the stretch as he retired nine batters in a row at one point and finished allowing four runs and six hits in seven innings and did not figure in the decision. This came on a night that several media outlets reported that Strasburg has agreed to a seven-year contract extension worth upwards of $175 million. Strasburg would not confirm the reports after the game but he did say he enjoys the nation’s capital. “D.C. has been great. We are very comfortable here. It has grown on us,” said Strasburg, who is married with a small child. Washington manager Dusty Baker also wouldn’t confirm the Strasburg deal as the Nationals (20-12) snapped a four-game losing streak. “If that is the case I am very happy,” said Baker, who added he looks forward to managing Strasburg in the future. Baker said Strasburg settled down after the early homers. “Small things don’t affect him as much,” Baker said. “He is a good pitcher. I don’t know if he did anything differently (after the homers),” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “He pitched well.”

OF Bryce Harper, who tied an MLB record with six walks Sunday, entered Monday with an on-base average of .432 with 30 walks. Harper began Monday with 12 plate appearances in a row without an official at-bat, with 10 walks, one hit by pitch and one sacrifice fly to set a major league record. That streak ended when he grounded back to the pitcher in the first. Harper fanned looking in the fourth, walked in the sixth and was given an intentional walk in the seventh. He was ejected in the ninth after Danny Espinosa struck out and just before Clint Robinson hit a walk-off homer. “It is an emotional game. He is an emotional young man,” said manager Dusty Baker. “I am sure it won’t happen again.”

1B Clint Robinson hit his first major league walk-off homer with one out in the last of the ninth off Mark Lowe on Monday. Robinson thought it was the eighth inning when Dusty Baker sent him up to the plate. “You lose track of the inning sometimes” in the tunnel when preparing to pinch-hit, Robinson said. “I really wasn’t worried about the inning. I am just looking for a fastball in the zone I can drive.” The homer came on a night when several media outlets reported that Washington’s Stephen Strasburg, the starting pitcher Monday, had agreed to a seven-year contract extension for the Nationals. The San Diego native was set to become a free agent after this season. “That would be great. That would be awesome,” said Robinson, when told of the reports.

OF Jayson Werth got a scheduled day off Monday, according to manager Dusty Baker. Werth is hitting .202 with six homers.

OF Ben Revere got the start in center field as Michael A. Taylor started in left as Jayson Werth, the normal left fielder, got the night off. Revere tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the seventh and Washington won in the last of the ninth with a homer from Clint Robinson.