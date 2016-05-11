Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross made the start on Tuesday against the Tigers. Ross gave up eight hits and five runs in six innings as his ERA rose to 2.29. He struggled with command at times, missing on the wrong side of the plate as C Wilson Ramos set up his target.

RHP Stephen Strasburg signed a seven-year contract extension with the Nationals for a reported $175 million.

RHP Stephen Strasburg officially agreed Tuesday to a seven-year contract extension worth upwards of $175 million, according to published reports. “The city of D.C. has really grown on my family,” Strasburg said Tuesday, with his wife, Rachel, and young daughter in the front row of a press conference at Nationals Park. “It was something that happened over time. They took care of me, not just as a pitcher but as a person. It seems like a great fit for me and my family. We are very excited to be here for some time.” Strasburg said it was tough in 2012 when he was shut down after he came back from Tommy John surgery. “As a competitor, it was a tough pill to swallow,” he said. “You have to look at what their intentions are.” Strasburg was the No. 1 overall pick out of San Diego State in 2009. “Ensuring that Stephen will remain a part of our organization for years to come is a proud moment for our entire family,” said Nationals Managing Principal Owner Theodore N. Lerner in a statement. “We are very fond of Stephen and his entire family, and we’ve thought very highly of them since he became such an integral part of our organization almost seven years ago. We’re honored that he feels the same way about the Washington Nationals, and very happy to keep him pitching in the nation’s capital.” Strasburg is 5-0 with an ERA of 2.76 this year and 59-37, 3.07 in his career.

OF Bryce Harper could face punishment from Major League Baseball for his outburst directed at an umpire during the ninth inning of Monday night’s game against the Tigers.

OF Jayson Werth, who got Monday off, was back in the starting lineup Tuesday. He was 1-for-4 and is hitting .204 this year. The defense of Werth in left has been better of late, and he has hit for power at times but has also been out in front of breaking balls at times.

1B Ryan Zimmerman hit two homers and had three RBIs on Tuesday against the Tigers. He was retired for the second out in the ninth in a 5-4 loss. He now has three homers this year and is hitting .235. “I swung at better pitches,” he said. “You just have to keep going. It is good to get hits and drive in runs.”

RHP Max Scherzer will start on Wednesday against the Tigers, his former team. He will be opposed by Jordan Zimmermann, who threw the first no-hitter in the history of the Nationals in 2014. Scherzer threw two no-hitters last season for Washington.

2B Daniel Murphy entered Tuesday with an average of .398, the best mark in the majors. He had two more hits and his average stayed at .398.