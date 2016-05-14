Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg is slated to start the first game of a day-night doubleheader on Saturday. He signed a seven-year contract extension with the Nationals on Tuesday, after pitching at home Monday against the Detroit Tigers. Strasburg is 5-0 with an ERA of 2.76 in seven starts this year. Rain is forecast for Saturday afternoon, though it is supposed to clear up by evening.

OF Chris Heisey is looking like a very smart pick up by the Nationals and manager Dusty Baker, his former skipper in Cincinnati. He hit his third pinch-hit homer of the year Friday and he leads active players in career pinch-hit homers.

OF Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer to break a tie as the Nationals won 5-3 on Friday. His homer came against Kyle Barraclough. “I‘m just trying to get him to ground out. I‘m going to pitch to him. I‘m not going to shy away. I accept the challenge and he won this won,” said the pitcher. “Early I was throwing him fastballs and then that last slider kinda just stayed up in the zone a little too long. I‘m not going to work around. I‘m going to go right at him and try and get him out. It’s upsetting that I walked the first guy but even if I didn’t walk him I‘m still going to go right at him.”

RHP Tanner Roark will start the second game of a day-night doubleheader Saturday for the Nationals. Roark is 2-2 with an ERA of 2.03 in seven starts this season, after he pitched out of the bullpen for most of last year. There is forecast for rain Saturday afternoon, though it is supposed to clear up by evening.

RHP Jonathan Papelbon got the last two outs in the ninth for his 10th save of the year. He is now 10th all-time with 359 saves. “Pap is a team player,” manager Dusty Baker said of him not starting the ninth.

LHP Gio Gonzalez gave up two runs (none earned) in six innings on Friday against the Marlins. He did not figure in the decision as the Nationals came back to win 5-3. “I will look past that,” he said of two errors that led to the two unearned runs against him. His ERA was reduced to 1.93.

INF Stephen Drew hit a two-run pinch-hit homer to tie the game 2-2 on Friday. “I was just trying to get something to drive,” Drew said of his homer off Bryan Morris. “I got into something I consider a hitter’s count, at 2-1, and got the pitch I wanted and put a good swing on it.” Drew was rarely used as a reserve until he came to Washington this year. He has picked up pointers from Clint Robinson and Heisey, who has three pinch-hit homers this year and 14 in his career. “What they are doing is incredible,” pitcher Gio Gonzalez said of the bench. Friday was the first time the Nationals ever hit two pinch-hit homers in the same game. “I just get feedback from them,” Drew said of Heisey and Robinson. “We have a good bench. It is fun to watch. I stay loose and be ready. It is good feeling tonight. Bryce comes up and does what he does best.”

2B Daniel Murphy, after three hits in his last game Wednesday, entered Friday with a Major League-leading batting average of .409 and 18 multi-hit games this year, also the best MLB mark. He made two errors in the same inning Friday and was 1-for-4 as his average fell to .405.

C Jose Lobaton got a rare start Friday, as he has been the catcher most of the time when Gio Gonzalez is the starting pitcher. He was thrown out trying to score in the second after a double by Gonzalez. He had one hit two at-bats.