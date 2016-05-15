Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross will start on Sunday in the series finale against the Marlins. He is 3-2 with an ERA of 2.29 but is coming off his worst start of the year, on Tuesday at home against the Detroit Tigers.

RHP Koda Glover, a minor league prospect, drew raves as he did not allow a run in seven bullpen outings with Single-A Potomac to start the year. But in his first five outings with Double-A Harrisburg, the Oklahoma State product had an ERA of 7.50. He was drafted in the eighth round in 2015.

RHP Stephen Strasburg started the first game of a day-night doubleheader on Saturday and improved to 6-0 as he allowed five hits and three runs with seven strikeouts and three walks in six innings in a 6-4 win. “I had some pitches for a little bit and they went away,” he said. “Not my best; I will learn from it. It was a good win for us. There are going to be games like that. I wanted to keep it close and they picked me up.” Strasburg signed a seven-year contract extension with the Nationals on Tuesday, after pitching at home Monday against the Detroit Tigers.

OF Chris Heisey made the start in right field in the second game Saturday as outfielder Bryce Harper served his one-game suspension after he was ejected Monday. Heisey was 1-for-3 and is hitting .265, with three pinch-hit homers on the year.

RF Bryce Harper dropped the appeal of his one-game suspension by Major League Baseball and sat out the second game of the day-night doubleheader Saturday against the Marlins. Harper was ejected in the ninth inning of the Nationals game on Tuesday by home plate umpire Brian Knight after teammate Danny Espinosa struck out. The next batter, Clint Robinson, hit a walk-off homer and Harper rushed on the field with his teammates to celebrate and hollered an expletive to Knight that was caught by television cameras. OF Chris Heisey, with three pinch-hit homers this year, started in right field in the second game in place of Harper, who had three walks and was 0-for-2 in game one.

RHP Tanner Roark started the second game of a day-night doubleheader Saturday for the Nationals. Roark had not allowed an earned run in four of his first seven starts this season. But he gave up seven runs in five innings and Sammy Solis came on in the sixth.

OF Matt den Dekker was added as the 26th man Saturday for the day-night doubleheader for the Nationals. He has been back and forth between the Nationals and Triple-A Syracuse this year, and is now hitting .188 for Washington. He reached on an error and scored in the eighth in Saturday’s first game. He started in left in the nightcap and was 0-for-2 as Bryce Harper served his one-game suspension after he was ejected Monday in the ninth inning.

OF Michael A. Taylor has struggled as the leadoff hitter this year when in that spot. He entered Saturday’s opener with just five walks this year, but he drew two walks and had two hits and scored twice in the win. “I was trying to be patient and put together good at-bats,” he said. “My routine hasn’t changed. I feel good right now.” Taylor lifted his average to .198.

2B Daniel Murphy had two hits in Saturday’s second game. He is now hitting .403, though his defense at second has been shaky this weekend. He leads the league with 19 games of two hits or more.

RHP Shawn Kelley retired five batters without giving up a hit or run in the first game Saturday as his ERA remained at 0.00. “I used a lot of fastballs,” he said. “We are getting the outs Dusty (Baker) wants us to get. We all feed off each other” in the bullpen.