Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg will look to maintain his perfect record Thursday when he takes the mound in the finale of a three-game series against the Mets at Citi Field. Strasburg improved to 6-0 in his start Saturday, when he allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven over six innings as the Nationals beat the Marlins. 6-4. The six-decision winning streak is the longest of Strasburg’s career. He is one of three unbeaten starting pitchers in the National League, along with Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta (7-0) and Cubs RHP Jason Hammel (5-0). Strasburg is 4-3 with a 2.78 ERA in nine career starts against the Mets.

LF Jayson Werth reached base in all five plate appearances Wednesday night, when he scored a season-high three runs in the Nationals’ 7-1 win over the Mets. Werth drew walks in the first, third and eight, singled in the fifth and doubled in the seventh as he raised his on-base percentage from .265 to .291. The three runs were the most he has scored since Sept. 16, 2015. Werth is batting .222 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 35 games this year.

LHP Gio Gonzalez continued to dominate the Mets at Citi Field on Wednesday night. He earned the win after allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out five over 6 1/3 innings in the Nationals’ 7-1 victory. Gonzalez is 7-1 with a 1.52 ERA in 12 career starts at Citi Field, including 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA in his last four starts dating back to May 2, 2015. He is 3-1 with a 1.86 ERA in eight starts overall this season.

2B Daniel Murphy collected a pair of RBIs against his former team Wednesday night as the Nationals beat the Mets 7-1. Murphy finished 1-for-4 with a third-inning RBI single and a seventh-inning sacrifice fly. The latter appeared as if it might be more than that, but with runners on second and third, Mets CF Juan Lagares made a Willie Mays-esque basket catch as he neared the warning track to rob Murphy of an extra-base hit and another RBI. Murphy is 2-for-7 in the first two games of the three-game series to “drop” his batting average from .400 to .395. He has five homers and 25 RBIs in 39 games.