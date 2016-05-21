Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Tanner Roark (3-3) earned the win Friday, striking out seven and allowing six hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings. Friday was a breakthrough for Roark, who entered Friday with a 0-3 record and a 8.40 ERA this year against Miami.

CF Michael Taylor hit a two-run homer Friday for his fourth of the season. When he went deep, which came after a homer by Ryan Zimmerman, it was the 15th time this season that the Nationals have hit more than one homer in a game. It was also the Nationals’ fourth multi-homer inning of the season.

1B Ryan Zimmerman hit a solo homer Friday against the Marlins. It was his fifth homer of the season and first since May 15, which came against Miami’s Jose Fernandez. Zimmerman has hit more homers against the Marlins -- 28 -- than any other team.

2B Daniel Murphy (.387) leads the major leagues in batting despite going 0-for-4 against Miami on Friday.