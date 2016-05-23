Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RF Bryce Harper went 0-for-2 but drew two walks. Harper leads the majors with 48 walks. He also leads the majors in intentional passes (13) and on-base percentage (.451).

3B Anthony Rendon went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs in a win over the Marlins. Rendon hit his double to left, his triple to right and almost homered to center on a ball that was caught up against the ball by Miami's Marcell Ozuna.

RHP Max Scherzer (5-3) beat the Marlins on Sunday. He allowed six hits, no walks and two runs. Scherzer went eight innings for his second-longest appearance of the season.

CF Ben Revere, who started the weekend batting just .123, went 2-for-4 on Saturday and 3-for-5 on Sunday. He is now hitting .182. He also stole two bases, scored two runs and drove in two runs on Sunday.