FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 24, 2016 / 4:20 AM / a year ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RF Bryce Harper went 0-for-2 but drew two walks. Harper leads the majors with 48 walks. He also leads the majors in intentional passes (13) and on-base percentage (.451).

3B Anthony Rendon went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs in a win over the Marlins. Rendon hit his double to left, his triple to right and almost homered to center on a ball that was caught up against the ball by Miami's Marcell Ozuna.

RHP Max Scherzer (5-3) beat the Marlins on Sunday. He allowed six hits, no walks and two runs. Scherzer went eight innings for his second-longest appearance of the season.

CF Ben Revere, who started the weekend batting just .123, went 2-for-4 on Saturday and 3-for-5 on Sunday. He is now hitting .182. He also stole two bases, scored two runs and drove in two runs on Sunday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.