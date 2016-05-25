Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg started Tuesday against the Mets and improved to 8-0 as he struck out 11 batters in 6 2/3 innings of work. “I wanted to build off the last start,” said Strasburg, who also beat the Mets last week in New York. “There were quite a bit of lows last year. I learned a lot through that process. I think we are playing good ball. There is a long way to go.” The Nationals have won the last 14 starts made by Strasburg. “I‘m glad he is on my side,” Washington second baseman Daniel Murphy said. Strasburg gave up an early homer but then settled down. “The more success you have the more success you expect,” said Dusty Baker, the Washington manager.

OF Bryce Harper entered Tuesday with a .182 average in his last seven games, .216 in his last 15 and .209 in his past 30. He was on the field taking batting practice four hours before the game.

OF Bryce Harper was hitting .216 in his last 15 games before Tuesday. Harper was on the field taking batting practice more than four hours before the game Tuesday. “Sometimes your body loses muscle memory. That is why you take batting practice,” manager Dusty Baker said. “You don’t get that good by not working.” Harper was 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly Tuesday and his average fell to .246.

RHP Tanner Roark will make the start against the Mets on Wednesday. He is 3-3 with an ERA of 2.89 so far this year. Roark was a starter most of 2014 and then spent most of last season in the bullpen for the Nationals.

INF Trea Turner was hitting .317 through Monday for Triple-A Syracuse and stole 15 bases in as many tries. But manager Dusty Baker doesn’t appear in a rush to move him up to Washington. “He’s doing pretty good. I see the stats every day,” Baker said. “Two months doesn’t make a season. You hope to see him progress. It’s not just about offense.”

RHP Matt Belisle (right calf) was in the Nationals clubhouse Tuesday after throwing one inning in a minor league rehab appearances for Class A Potomac on Monday. “He was smiling. That is a good sign,” said Dusty Baker, the Washington manager. Belisle did not allow a run in his outing against Class A Frederick.

2B Daniel Murphy, facing his former team, entered Tuesday with 22 multi-hit games, which led the majors. Murphy had two more hits and is now hitting .392. “Murphy is the acquisition of the year,” said manager Dusty Baker.

RHP Shawn Kelley had not allowed a run in his first 19 outings. But on Tuesday, he gave up a two-run homer in the ninth to Eric Campbell in a 7-4 win. Kelley now has an ERA of 1.13.