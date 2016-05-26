Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross, who made his big league debut last June, will start at home Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals. He is 3-4 with an ERA of 2.70 this year. In eight starts opponents are batting .247 against him.

OF Bryce Harper, mired in a slump, was out of the starting lineup Wednesday with lefty Steven Matz starting for the Mets. It was the second time this season Harper did not start. The first time he came off the bench to hit a homer in the ninth. This time Harper pinch-hit in the eighth and grounded out against Matz to end the frame in 2-0 Washington loss. “Tough lefty,” said manager Dusty Baker. “That was the day to sit him.”

RHP Tanner Roark made the start Wednesday afternoon against the New York Mets. He was the hard-luck loser as he gave up two runs (one earned) in seven innings. “He threw well enough to win,” said second baseman Daniel Murphy.

3B Anthony Rendon has thrived since he moved from the No. 6 spot in the order from No. 2. He was hitting .367 in 12 games before Wednesday, with five doubles, one trip and one homer in 49 at-bats. But Rendon went 0-for-4 Wednesday as his average fell to .249.

2B Daniel Murphy entered Wednesday with 23 multi-hit games, the most in the majors. He had two more hits but his error led to an earned run in the seventh in a 2-0 loss. “It was not a bad hop. It was a bad play,” Murphy said of his error. “It needs to stop. I need to work harder on that.”