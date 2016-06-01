Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross beat Philadelphia for his second straight victory on Tuesday night, going seven innings and allowing one run and three hits while striking out five and walking two. The run he surrendered came when David Lough singled and Cesar Hernandez followed with an RBI triple in the second inning, but Ross allowed only three other baserunners. "At first he didn't have good command," manager Dusty Baker said, "but then he settled down. It just shows you his determination and the kind of shape he's in." Ross, who in his previous start snapped a four-game losing streak, concurred. "That third time through the lineup has been the trouble for me recently, so to be able to power through that was encouraging."

OF Bryce Harper, last year's National League MVP, did not play Tuesday against the Phillies after suffering a bruised right knee when struck by a pitch from Philadelphia's Jeremy Hellickson on Monday. Harper is listed as day to day.

RHP Matt Belisle moved his rehab assignment to Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday, and he allowed one run in two innings. Belisle (right calf strain) previously pitched three times for Class A Potomac, giving up two runs in four innings. The reliever went on the disabled list April 27.

INF Stephen Drew hit a pinch-hit inside-the-park homer in the ninth inning of Tuesday's 5-1 victory over the Phillies, the fourth inside-the-parker in Nationals history, and their second this season. Ryan Zimmerman also hit one on May 15 against Miami. Drew's shot was, in addition, Washington's eighth pinch-hit homer this season, matching a Nationals single-season record. It followed a two-run homer by Danny Espinosa, the fifth time Washington has hit consecutive homers this season. Drew, batting for reliever Felipe Olivero, sent a shot to deep center field that bounced high off the fence and eluded Philadelphia center fielder Odubel Herrera and right fielder Tyler Goeddel. Goeddel finally corralled the ball in medium right field and fired home, but his throw was up the third-base line, allowing Drew to elude catcher Cameron Rupp and slide home. "It kind of happened fast," Drew said. "I saw the ball kick back so I knew I could get to third, but halfway to third I saw (third base coach Bob Henley) still waving his hand, so I said, ‘I have to kick it in gear here.' "

RHP Max Scherzer, Wednesday's starter, lost 6-2 to St. Louis his last time out, going seven innings and allowing five runs on three hits while striking out six and walking four. He is 5-1 with a 2.38 ERA in eight career starts against the Phillies.

2B Daniel Murphy went 2-for-4 with a go-ahead solo homer off Aaron Nola in the sixth inning of Tuesday night's victory over Philadelphia, raising his major league-leading average to .397. Murphy also finished May with 47 hits, equaling the franchise record for hits in any month of Al Oliver (August 1982) and Marquis Grissom (June 1994). Asked about his homer, Murphy responded in much the same way he had when asked about his go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning of Washington's 4-3 victory on Monday: "I'm just looking for a pitch in my zone," he said, "and trying to put my 'A' swing on it." The record, meanwhile, came as no surprise to manager Dusty Baker. "Murph's ready to hit June, July, August, September," he said. "You've seen him in October. It doesn't really matter, as long as we keep him healthy and happy."