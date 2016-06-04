Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Craig Stammen is throwing off a mound and in the bullpen at 75 percent intensity and throwing all his pitches at the Indians' spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. With Washington last year, Stammen had season-ending surgery April 19 to repair torn flexor tendons in his elbow. He was non-tendered by the Nationals and signed to a minor-league contract by the Indians.

RF Bryce Harper returned to the lineup Friday after missing two games with a bruised right knee. Harper, who was hit by a pitch from Philadelphia's Jeremy Hellickson on Monday night, went 1-for-4.

INF Trea Turner was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to take 1B Ryan Zimmerman's spot on the roster. Zimmerman is expected to rejoin the team when it travels to Chicago and begins a three-game series at Comiskey Park against the White Sox. Turner made his season debut with the Nationals Friday an impressive one, going 3-for-3 with a double and a walk. About the only negative for him was an overturn call at third base in the fourth inning after it appeared Turner had safely gone first-to-third on a hit by RF Bryce Harper. The Reds challenged the play, and the call was reversed on replay review. It was determined that Turner popped up off the bag momentarily while Eugenio Suarez still had the tag on him.

1B Ryan Zimmerman was placed on the Paternity List Friday. The Nationals recalled INF Trea Turner from their Triple-A affiliate, the Syracuse Chiefs, to take Zimmerman's spot on the roster. Zimmerman is expected to rejoin the team when it travels to Chicago and begins a three-game series at Comiskey Park against the White Sox.

2B Daniel Murphy saw his 11-game hit streak come to an end after going 0-for-4 Friday night. Murphy, who was second in the MLB with 78 hits entering the game, grounded out to second base his first three times up against Reds starter Brandon Finnegan. He struck out swinging in the eighth inning against reliever Blake Wood.