a year ago
Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch
June 5, 2016 / 9:06 PM / a year ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Stephen Strasburg enjoyed an historic day but also a painful one on Saturday.

SS Danny Espinosa is batting only .199, but his power production remains a constant. Espinosa tied the score 3-3 with a solo home run in the eighth inning on Saturday off Reds' right-hander Ross Ohlendorf. It was Espinosa's eighth homer this season. He has three hits on the current road trip all homers.

RHP Matt Belisle pitched back to back days for Double-A Harrisburg, but manager Dusty Baker said there's no timetable for his return. Belisle is on the disabled list with a right calf strain.

CF Ben Revere met with manager Dusty Baker prior to Saturday's game at Cincinnati. Baker believes Revere has been putting too much pressure on himself. "I told him, it didn't take you two weeks to get in this hole, and usually it takes you twice as long to get out of that hole," Baker said. Revere crushed Dan Straily's pitch to center in the first inning Saturday, but Billy Hamilton made a leaping grab against the wall. He finished 0-for-3 on the day making him 0-for-15 on the road trip.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
