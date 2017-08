INF Trea Turner was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday. Turner was called up to fill the spot of Ryan Zimmerman, who was placed on paternity leave. Turner went 3-for-3 with a double and a walk during his two-game stint with the Nationals.

1B Ryan Zimmerman was activated from the paternity list Monday. He and his wife, Heather, welcomed their second child, a girl, on Thursday. Zimmerman is batting .250 with eight home runs and 26 RBIs in 48 games.