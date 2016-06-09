Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross escaped with a no-decision despite a rocky performance Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox. Ross allowed five earned runs on four hits in four innings. He issued a season-high four walks and struck out five. The outing was uncharacteristic for Ross, who limited opponents to one earned run in seven innings in each of his previous two starts.

OF Bryce Harper went 1-for-4 with three RBIs, including a go-ahead, two-run double to power the Nationals past the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Harper snapped a streak of 21 at-bats without an extra-base hit. “For the past month, I’ve been feeling good at the plate,” said Harper, who is hitting .249 on the season. “Maybe the results haven’t been there, but I’ve felt fine.”

2B Anthony Rendon went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox. Rendon is hitting .348 (31-for-89) with eight doubles, four home runs and 15 RBIs in his past 25 games.

3B Ryan Zimmerman returned to the lineup after missing three games on paternity leave. Zimmerman went 1-for-4 with two runs scored. He is hitting .417 (10-for-24) with two doubles, one triple and two home runs in his past six games.

RHP Max Scherzer will face a familiar opponent when he takes the mound Wednesday against the White Sox. Scherzer, who spent five seasons with the Detroit Tigers in the American League Central, is 12-6 with a 2.54 ERA in 23 career starts against the White Sox.